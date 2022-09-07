MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Owners of the Crescent Theater announced it will officially be shutting its doors at the end of the month due to rent doubling effective on Oct. 1, according to a Facebook Post from the Crescent Theater Film Society.

The Crescent Theater would have been celebrating its 14th anniversary on Oct. 31, according to the post. The theater, located in the “heart of downtown’s entertainment district,” is home the Mobile’s “fine independent movie theater,” according to the website.

“Bringing you the best in film including independent film, locally-produced cinema, national and international films and live performances,” reads the website.

According to the post, revenue from ticket sales has not been able to keep up with expenses and “though the funds raised from donations to the Crescent Theater Film Society have kept the theater afloat in recent months, there is little money to spare.”

The theater help a donation effort in 2021 to help keep the Mobile mainstay in business through the pandemic.

According to the post, the theater “may be able to entertain audiences for another 14 years,” if another “suitable, affordable,” new location can be found.

Thank you for all your support in the past…you kept the Crescent going for many years! Crescent Theater Film Society