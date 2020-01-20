Creola renters face eviction as mobile home park closes

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — People who live at a Creola Mobile home park say they’re in a desperate situation. The park is being sold and redeveloped and everyone who lives there will have to move out. Word got around quickly over the weekend.

“It’s ridiculous that the landlord has to take this kind of action,” said renter James Creel. Renters I spoke with said they received no documentation but were told by word of mouth they’d after have to move out within the next 45 days.

“It makes us feel sad and upset we just moved here we finally found a place we could settle down in, live our lives and start somewhere,” said resident John Baughman. A lot of renters are left wondering what can they possibly afford to do once this place closes.

“No one here has a plan, we’re all panicking, I don’t have anywhere to go, most of these people don’t have anywhere to go,” said Martha Pittman. She has been one of the more active renters on social media and started an online petition against the closure. It garnered hundreds of signatures in less than a day. She says they’re prepared to speak out at this Thursday’s Creola City Council meeting.

“This is an injustice for everyone who lives here, we’re low-income families, some have disabilities, some have children that can’t move that have life-support systems, it’s going to turn lives upside down,” Pittman said.

A property manager says the land sale cleared earlier than expected. They said they’re willing to offer extensions in some cases and will assist in looking for other communities for people to live, but at this point, moving seems inevitable.