MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re looking for a fun, free way to get outside today, head to Mobile’s Tricentennial Park. CreekFest is happening from 10 to 2 Saturday.

According to a news release: “CreekFest is a festival that allows the diverse communities within the watershed to come together as one in celebration of the Creek and its unique natural environment. Creekfest provides space for our local artists and small business owners, fun activities for all ages, local food trucks, live music and updates on all the work going on throughout the watershed by various area exhibitors.”

You can find more information at the Three Mile Creek Partnership’s Facebook page.