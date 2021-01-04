Creating new and better habits in 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With a new year it is always best to create new and better habits. Kari Whatley joins WKRG News 5 to discuss just that.

Whatley says, “Never underestimate the power of changing one small thing.” Whatley uses a client’s sleep schedule as an example and changing the location of an alarm clock to help change your habits.

Keep it simple. “If the thing you want to change stresses you out a little, it’s too big.”

For the full interview with Whatley see the video above.

