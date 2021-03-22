Crash that killed teen girls raises questions about safety of intersection in Eight Mile

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents who live in Eight Mile are raising questions about the safety of an intersection after two teenage girls were killed in a crash.

Hannah Wright and Rene Nguyen were killed when the pair were driving on University Blvd, failed to stop at a stop sign, and hit a tree head-on at the intersection to US-45, according to the Prichard Police Department.

A frame with a photo of Hannah Wright sits at the crash site (WKRG)

It happened on the evening of March 12 and family and friends are devastated by their sudden passing.

The teens were 17-years-old at the time they were killed and both attended Baker High School.

A frame with a photo of Rene Nguyen sits at the crash site (WKRG)

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and a toxicology report is pending, but people who live in the area told News 5 this intersection has become increasingly more dangerous throughout the years.

“You really can’t even see the oncoming traffic until it’s too late, it is a very dangerous intersection,” says Tamara Shack who lives in Eight Mile. “After they built the school down there, Blount High School and all the developments and new neighborhoods that are coming in this area, it’s a lot of traffic flow. Especially since University Boulevard connects to two major highways.”

There have been numerous crashes reported at the intersection of University Blvd and US-45.

Residents say not only do people speed but they say it’s hard to see oncoming traffic and the stop sign at night.

“I have two teenage drivers and I tell them to avoid that route especially at night because there is no lights down there. My solution would be putting lighting all the way down that street and a traffic light at the end because you really cannot see that the street stops once you get done there and its just too late,” says Shack.

News 5 reached out to the Prichard Police Department to get statistics on how many crashes they’ve responded to in that area over the last year and so far, have not heard back.

“You have got to pay attention because I’ve noticed when you get on this road you’ve got to drive for yourself and other people because a lot of people aren’t paying attention,” says Dorothy Winfield, who lives in Eight Mile.

As of right now, News 5 has not learned of any plans to make the intersection safer.

Family laid Hannah Wright, one of the crash victims to rest, on Sunday.