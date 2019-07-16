Fatal crash shuts down Highway 45 in Citronelle

UPDATE 2:00 PM: Citronelle Police Chief Norris says two people have died in the wreck. Two vehicles were involved — a small white sedan and a log truck. The drivers are dead. Highway 45 remains closed. Crews hope to have one lane open soon and hopefully have all lanes open by rush hour.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the log truck was heading southbound and the car was heading northbound. The vehicles collided headlight to headlight. A utility pole also caught fire. Alabama Power was called out to assist.

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — An overturned vehicle has forced a closure of Highway 45 in both directions near AL 17.