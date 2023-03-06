UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Traffic is now slowly moving in the middle and right lines.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash has shut down eastbound traffic on the Bayway Monday afternoon near Exit 27/Causeway in Mobile.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened at around 4:12 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

Ambulances, police and the fire department are on the scene. At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown.

WKRG is working to learn more details and will provide updates as News 5 receives them.