MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was seriously injured and a man was arrested after a wreck early Thursday morning, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the intersection of Old Shell Road and East Drive around 3:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of a crash. When they arrived, officers found that the driver had left the road and hit a tree.

The passenger, a female, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the release. Officers said that the driver, Devin Foster, 24, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

He was arrested and charged with assault and driving under the influence.