Crash on Spring Hill in Mobile after possible police chase Friday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after what appeared to be a serious two-vehicle crash on Spring Hill Avenue Friday night near Grand Boulevard. A witness tells News Five a suspect crashed his vehicle into another civilian vehicle after refusing to pull over for police.
It happened after 10 Friday night. A witness says a suspect tried to outrun police in his vehicle before crashing. They believe the suspect was hurt and taken into custody after he couldn’t run off on foot. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.