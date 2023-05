MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A late morning wreck on I-10 near Exit 24 in Mobile blocked two lanes, slowing east-bound traffic.

ALGO Traffic urged drivers to use caution when traveling through the area.

According to ALGO, the wreck happened at 11:46 a.m.

You can find the latest traffic conditions and incident reports on the WKRG News 5 Traffic Map.