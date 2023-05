MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash on I-10 eastbound near Rangeline Road in Mobile has blocked the left lane Tuesday afternoon.

It appears first responders are on scene. From the ALGO cam, you can a firetruck blocking the left lane as well a Mobile Police car.

It appears a car is turned the wrong way on the left shoulder of the I-10.

This is a developing story. This will be updated as more information becomes available.