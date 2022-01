MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Traffic was slow near the Tillmans Corner exit on I-10 Eastbound Sunday afternoon. It appears a vehicle and a trailer collided.

Up to three lanes of traffic were blocked on I-10 near the onramp to the interstate. No word on what happened or if anyone was hurt. The ALGO traffic map described it as a major crash that was reported at about 1 p.m.