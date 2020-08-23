Crash on I-10 bridge westbound

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A family in Hattiesburg continues their push for justice six months after a loved one is killed in a hit and run crash in Mobile. This past week Mobile Police sent a news release trying to find new leads in the death of Norberto Hernandez. This was the scene, just six months ago when Norberto Hernandez was hit by passing vehicles on the I-65 service road.

"I can’t deal with this, every day it’s in my heart it’s in my mind," said the victim's mother Nurys Hernandez. Family members are still reeling from the loss and they have been active on social media, putting pressure on the Mobile Police Department to find answers.