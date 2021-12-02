Crash leaves one man dead, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a crash on Dec. 1, that left one person dead.

At around 8:29 p.m., Mobile Police responded to the 1900 block of Military Road to assist with a traffic accident.

The crash happened after the driver of the vehicle crossed an intersection on Perimeter Road and hit a parked container trailer. Mobile Police determined that the man was speeding at the time of the crash, causing the vehicle to be partially lodged under the trailer.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.