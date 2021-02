MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A deadly crash caused a power outage in the area of Airport and Snow road Tuesday night.

Mobile police say a traffic accident happened in the area at about 9:41 p.m., and state troopers are investigating a fatality. About 1,300 people were without power for a little more than an hour.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to ALEA and Alabama Power for more details.