Crash kills 18-year-old from Saraland

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers responded to a crash last night, Nov. 27, that claimed the life of an 18-year-old from Saraland.

The crash happened after the 18-year-old was driving down Alabama State Route 217, when the vehicle left the road and overturned at a curve near Citronelle, according to a news release from ALEA.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the release.

ALEA officials are still investigating the crash.

