Crash involving 18-wheeler, two vehicles closes WB Wallace Tunnel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is working a crash involving an 18-wheeler and two vehicles in the westbound Wallace Tunnel. Stephen Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue says the 18-wheeler was jack-knifed and at least one person was injured. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.

Alabama Department of Transportation says one of the vehicles overturned. The tunnel was blocked off at about 2:18 p.m. Wednesday as crews worked the scene.

The scene was cleared at about 3:20 p.m.

