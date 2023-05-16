MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — What appears to be a crash involving an 18-wheeler is blocking lanes on I-65 northbound near Airport Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. It looks like a crash involving another car.

A silver sedan is facing the wrong way on the left shoulder. It appears the front of the car has been hit and the bumper has been ripped off.

It appears first responders are on scene. From the ALGO cam, you can see a firetruck in the same lane a few hundred yard back of the 18-wheeler. Traffic is moving slowly.

This is a developing story. This will be updated as more information becomes available.