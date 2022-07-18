Crash in Wilmer leads to over 800 without power

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed a one-car crash has caused a road closure in Wilmer.

According to officials, the crash involved one vehicle around 7 a.m. on July 18. They said both lanes of U.S. 98 near Avenue B are blocked. Officials said the lanes will be closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”

The Alabama Power Outage map shows that there are currently nearly 900 people without power from Old Moffett Road to the Alabama-Mississippi state line. The outage also covers houses from areas on Howells Ferry Road to Grant Road.

Officials with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on scene and investigating the crash.