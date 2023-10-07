MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a crash kills at least one person on the I-65/I-10 interchange Friday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. The video feed from an Alabama Department of Transportation camera shows at least one person was thrown from a vehicle and killed.

It happened on the ramp from I-65 southbound onto I-10 eastbound. It had just rained so a slick roadway may have been a factor in the crash. From the video, it’s hard to tell how many vehicles were involved or how many other people may have been hurt. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for information and are waiting to hear back.