UPDATE (4:15 p.m.): Celeste Road has reopened, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

UPDATE 2:12 p.m.: Citronelle Fire & Rescue confirmed in a Facebook post that at least one person was killed in the wreck that has closed both lanes of Celeste Rd.

CHUNCHULA, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a road is closed after a two-vehicle crash in the Chunchula area of Mobile County.

According to ALEA, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 12:32 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 on Celeste Road near John Kelly Road. Celeste Road is completely closed at the time of the writing of this article. Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating.

Citronelle Mayor Jason Stringer posted on Facebook an update of this crash saying the crash included a fatality.

At this time ALEA has not confirmed if any fatalities or injuries have been reported.