UPDATE (6:28 p.m.): Mobile Police said all lanes on Cottage Hill are now open.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — All lanes on Cottage Hill between Hillcrest and Sollie Road are closed due to a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Mobile Police.

Police said the lanes will be closed “until further notice” and drivers are encouraged to use another route.

According to the ALGO traffic map, there is severe congestion beginning near Mobile Christian School to Sollie Road. Hillcrest Road and Sollie Road headed north is also seeing congestion. Grelot also has congestion.

