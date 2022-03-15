UPDATE (3/15/22 9:57 p.m.): The roadway is back open, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle crash has caused a road closure at the northbound lanes of U.S. 43 in Mobile County, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA Troopers are asking residents to avoid the area since it is completely blocked. The crash happened at U.S. 43 and Harvill Road near Calvert Tuesday, March 15 at about 7:57 p.m., according to the release.

ALEA Troopers are urging residents to take an alternate route if they are able to. ALEA Troopers are on scene and will continue to investigate the crash. WKRG News 5 will provide updates as the story develops.