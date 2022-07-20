UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): All lanes on I-65 are back open, according to ALEA.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash, which caused both lanes of Interstate 65 to close.

The crash happened Wednesday, July 20, around 1:05 p.m. on I-65 near the 21-mile marker in Mobile County. ALEA troopers and Creola Police are working the scene.

Currently, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.