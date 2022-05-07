MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a crash involving several vehicles at U.S. Highway 98 near Illinois Street.

The crash happened Saturday, May 7 at about 5:41 p.m. Residents are encouraged to drive with caution if they are traveling along this route, according to a news release from the ALEA. Currently, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone suffered any injuries.

The roadway was closed for a short time, but has since reopened, according to ALEA.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update you as more information becomes available.