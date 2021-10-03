Crash at I-10 EB/I-65 NB interchange

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) and the HazMat team are on the scene of a crash that occurred on Oct. 3 at the I-10 EB/I-65 NB interchange.

The accident occurred when an 18-wheeler jack-knifed and around 100 gallons of diesel fuel fled onto the exchange ramp and roadways, according to a Facebook post from the MFRD.

Alabama Department of Transportation and Mobile Police remain on the scene with the MFRD Hazmat team, according to the MFRD.

According to MFRD minor injuries were obtained from the crash and one person was transported from the scene.

Heavy delays are expected on I-10E and the MFRD suggests that the resident find an alternate route if possible.