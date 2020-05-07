Cranes in Mobile Bay to come down this month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two staples to the Mobile waterfront are coming down this month.

Two PACECO Container Gantry Cranes that have been working in the bay since 2008. They are being dismantled because of obsolete technology and escalating maintenance costs.

“These cranes are past their useful life, and our Gottwald Mobile Harbor crane can easily serve the cargo needs of our shippers utilizing Pier 2.” Director and C.E.O. of the Port Authority James K. Lyons

The Port Authority says the the cranes combined are 1.9 million pounds of steel, which will be recycled by the regional steel mills.





The crane removal project is expected to be completed by the end of May.

