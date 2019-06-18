Crafting without the cleanup!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5’s Caroline Carithers went to AR Workshop in Mobile on Airport Boulevard to talk about what they have to offer and even got to get in on the fun herself!

Courtney Rascoe and Brittni Trawick, employees at AR Workshop, talked to News 5 about the different DIY home project classes they have as well as walked Caroline Carithers through a project for WKRG Studios!

Rascoe explains that they offer classes in wooden home decor such as plank signs and frame signs, clocks, blanket ladders, canvas projects such as canvas wall hangings and pillows, as well as chunky knit blankets and jewelry.

AR Workshop is open from 11 am to 6 pm for customers to shop in their retail section, while their classes are normally in the evenings and weekends.

Once you sign up for a class, AR Workshop provides you with everything you need including materials and directions on how to step by step complete each project.

AR Workshop holds youth classes, team building activities, birthday parties, as well as partner with realtors and companies like HGTV and local businesses. Head to their website to sign up today!

Check out the video to get a tour of the workshop and to see Caroline Carithers do her own project as an example!