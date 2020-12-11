Cozy Brown to receive first Johnnie E. Campbell Community Service Award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cozy Brown of Cozy Brown’s Kitchen will be the first recipient of the Johnnie E. Campbell Community Service Award. The award is named in honor of Johnnie Campbell, a man who was active in community service and volunteering and played a Key Part in the Christmas by the Creek community event at Twin Oaks Rehabilitation and HealthCare Center.

For the past eight years, Twin Oaks Rehabilitation and HealthCare Center in conjunction with Mobile Community Action, Inc. and a host of other community partners have joined together to present the Annual Christmas by the Creek community event. This year in consideration of social distancing guidelines, as well as state and local permitting agencies, the decision was made to cancel the event to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants.

The event is made possible through a collaborative effort from a host of community partners and volunteers. One person in particular who played a part since the very beginning was Mr. Johnnie E. Campbell. Campbell passed away on June 18, 2020. Each year, he was the community Santa Claus at Twin Oaks during Christmas by the Creek and throughout the holiday season for residents and staff. In addition, Campbell always made time to volunteer throughout the community. For this reason and many others, the decision was made to name an award in his honor that will be given out each year during the annual Christmas by the Creek.

The Johnnie E. Campbell Community Service Award will be given annually to a worthy community citizen that embodies the spirit of volunteering and service that Mr. Campbell illustrated over the course of his life. This year’s award recipient will be Mr. Cozy Brown, Owner of Cozy Brown’s Kitchen. Mr. Brown was selected by our committee as a result of his continuous desire to give back to his community, dedicating both his time, talents, and treasures to make those around him better in hopes of a better tomorrow.

The award ceremony will take place on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of Twin Oaks Rehabilitation and HealthCare Center at 857 Crawford Lane in Mobile.

During the event, a proclamation from the City of Mobile will also be presented to Legretta Campbell, the daughter of the late Johnnie E. Campbell. The proclamation would indicate the second Sunday in the month of December as the Johnnie E. Campbell Day of Volunteering and Service in the City of Mobile.

