Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective, trials took part in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With Pfizer announced Monday morning their vaccine is looking 90% effective, many were excited at what that means for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That vaccine, is being tested on the Gulf Coast. Coastal Clinical Research in Mobile has been working on the Pfizer vaccine for a few months now, and they have actively been seeing patients.

One of those patients, Dr. Glen Borchert, believes he was given an actual dose of the vaccine.

“It is a day and night change,” said Dr. Borchert.

We first spoke with Dr. Borchert and his wife in August, they both were taking part in the COVID-19 trial at Coastal Clinical Research.

“My wife, she got it about a week before I did. The first shot went fine, she had an immune response, she had a slight fever, some shakes that lasted a few hours. and then I had the exact same effect after my second shot about a week later. I’ve never had a reaction to a vaccine before. You can hypochondriac a lot of stuff, but not 100 degree temperature and swollen lymphnodes, so I’m 99% sure,” he said.

Dr. Borchert believes he and his wife were both given the vaccine. He says they did the math, and there was a 25% chance they both got the vaccine. “I’m super excited to get my chance to get the vaccine early, and fortunately it looks like we did. I was happy, but again, very happy that other people will have that opportunity now too,” said Dr. Borchert.

Dr. Borchert is also the lead coronavirus researcher at the University of South Alabama. He and his team are working to find an antiviral treatment for coronavirus and other viruses.

With the news Monday morning, with Pfizer announcing they believe their vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants, Dr. Borchert, says he is excited.

“We were at an anxiety level of 10 – it went to 1 overnight. The fact that that’s about to be available to everybody is very exciting,” said Dr. Borchert.

Coastal Clinical Research cannot comment on the effectiveness of the trial they’ve seen in Mobile, but Pfizer is the study’s sponsor.

“You usually do not see a 90% efficacy rate for any vaccine,” said Dr. Scott Chavers, the head of the COVID response at the Mobile County Health Department.

There are still a few more steps Pfizer says they need to take before they can file for Emergency Use Authorization (EAU).

There are 3 critical areas where we must demonstrate success before filing for EUA of our #COVID19 vaccine



▶️ Evidence of efficacy in most vaccinated patients



▶️ Evidence of safety w/ data from thousands of patients



▶️ Manufactured consistently at the highest quality standards — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 9, 2020

“We’re still looking at probably 3rd week of November when they finish their follow up for safety and they have to go through the process, you’re probably looking at the end of the year for the Pfizer vaccine,” said Dr. Chavers.

Dr. Borchert says it has been a relief being part of the clinical trial, and is hopeful with the news from Pfizer.

“People really need to take this seriously, being on the fence is not really an option here. The way this goes away is people need to get vaccinated, and the sooner we can get a significant portion of the population vaccinated, the sooner we go back to normal,” said Dr. Borchert.

Coastal Clinical Research says their COVID-19 vaccine trial study is full. But, they are always working on new vaccines. You can learn more about how to get involved here.

Doctors continue to reiterate the importance of handwashing, social distancing, and wearing a mask as the pandemic continues.

