COVID transmission rates continue to decline in Mobile, says Health Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Because of a global outage of Facebook Monday afternoon, the Mobile County Health Department uploaded a video to give the public the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Bernard Eichold, public health officer for Mobile County, said as of Oct. 4, 85 COVID-19 patients are in Mobile County hospitals, and two people have died in Mobile County.

“As we continue on to decline in COVID community transmission rates, thank you, everyone, for wearing a mask, getting vaccinated and socially distancing,” Eichold said.

Eichold says the Mobile County community still has a ways to go in terms of vaccinations. He also addressed the recent news of a new drug by Merck & Co., which claims the drug will reduce hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus. Eichold says the benefits of this drug are available for free through monoclonal antibody treatment.

“As an experimental drug, it may be available to you, but it’s very expensive, and it doesn’t appear to have any more beneficial effects than monoclonal antibodies, which are available for free,” Eichold said.

To get monoclonal antibody treatment, click here to find more information.

Eichold said Mobile County needs to get to a 5 percent community transmission rate to keep COVID-19 cases at bay.

“We are going in the right direction. We will survive COVID-19, but it’s not over,” Eichold said. “Will it ever be over? We think so. We think it will get down to where there’s no community spread — like control of forest fires, occasionally there will be a hot ember or there’ll be a source of ignition or more community transmission. We think it will be significantly limited because people will be fully vaccinated and that will limit the ability for people to go to the hospital and die from COVID-19.”

The Mobile County Health Department is offering vaccinations at multiple locations. To get vaccinated, click here.

“Our goal in this pandemic is to limit the loss of life,” Eichold said. “There is no perfect solution to this disease, but there’s a way to limit it from taking a human life.”