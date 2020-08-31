COVID restrictions add difficulty to tragic crash of Alma Bryant student

UPDATE 12:30 PM Brittany Carmichael said she was contacted by a University Hospital Administrator and is now allowed to visit her daughter in-person.

ORIGINAL STORY: GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 16-Year-old student at Alma Bryant High school is seriously hurt after a weekend car crash in Mississippi. Kaylee Carmichael is on life support and family members aren’t sure if she’ll survive. COVID-19 restrictions have made a family tragedy even worse.

“She’s smart she’s beautiful she’s sweet,” said Kaylee Carmichael’s mother Brittany Carmichael from Grand Bay via Zoom Monday morning. “If anyone could, please pray for my baby.” Family members say she was travelling home from Mississippi to Grand Bay when she lost control of her vehicle in the rain and crashed into a tree

“Cars are not toys and you don’t get second chances,” said Brittany Carmichael. For the past two days, her mom said she hasn’t been able to visit her daughter in-person and the video chats they’re having now don’t cut it.

“I’ve heard plenty of stories of people being unresponsive and having family talk to them and she’s never been away from her mother,” said Brittany Carmichael. Kaylee just turned 16 weeks ago. University Hospital’s COVID-19 visitation policy doesn’t allow visitors for patients 16 and over unless they’re going to die.

“I find that even more unfair because I could have been with her this whole time and that means the last days of her life she was scared and alone at a hospital,” said Kaylee’s mother. We reached out to a spokesperson for University Hospital this morning and are waiting to hear back. Family members have set up a GoFundMe account.

