4.32-percent of those who have contracted COVID-19 have died in Mobile County

Mobile County’s COVID-19 death rate is higher than Alabama’s.

In Mobile, 133 people have died of coronavirus. 3,074 have tested positive. That’s a death rate of 4.32-percent.

Statewide, 854 of the 30,670 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died. That’s a rate of 2.78-percent.

Both rates are lower than the national death rate of 5.22-percent.

Figures were provided by the Mobile County Health Department, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control.