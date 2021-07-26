COVID cases prompt garbage delay in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a problem that may get worse before it gets better. Prichard City officials are asking for patience as garbage pickup is delayed after a number of public works employees come down with COVID.

House to house, you’ll find a lot of garbage cans ready to be emptied in Prichard. A handful of people living nearby wondering when the junk will go away.

“Looks like it’s getting worse already because they ain’t really doing it anyway,” said Prichard resident Marcus Snipes. A lot of neighborhoods I drove through had their cans at the curb. Neighbors told me Monday was supposed to be their pickup day.

“You know it’s life, sickness happens but still, look at that, that’s not sanitary,” said Snipes. An email from city officials said residents can expect garbage delays but didn’t specify when service could return to normal.

“I understand there’s COVID going around but they should have backup drivers, people who’ve been tested,” said Prichard resident Wilmer Scott. “I feel like we as the people of the city of Prichard can do better.” Wilmer Scott says he’s lived in Prichard for decades and says a garbage delay happens every few months.

Most cans that I saw seemed fine–only a handful I spotted overflowed with trash, some curbside trash is piling up.

Email from TJ Pettway, City of Prichard. Reposted as originally written:

The City of Prichard want to ensure our residents that their garbage will be picked up and ask for additional patience as Prichard Public Works Department continues to secure and deploy necessary resources to support curbside collections and keep the Department’s employees safe. PPW is currently experiencing delays in garbage collection service, which is primarily affecting all residents.

The pace of return to normal operations may be slowed by ongoing challenges that PPW is facing with staff personnel out with COVID. However, we are confident that our garbage collections will return to their regular schedules real soon.

We are committed to providing residents with transparent information on these vital service.