COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Africatown Thursday afternoon

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A clinical trials patient receives a dose of AstraZeneca test vaccine at the University of Witwatersrand’ Soweto’s Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital facility outside Johannesburg Nov. 30, 2020. South Africa is scrambling to come up with a new vaccination strategy to combat COVID-19 following its suspension of the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, after a preliminary test showed weak results in protecting the variant dominant in this country. Among the possibilities being considered are giving one dose of AstraZeneca in the hopes it will protect against severe disease and death from the variant. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health tells WKRG News 5 a community-based vaccine clinic will be held in Africatown from 2-3 pm Thursday, February 18.

The event will be drive-thru format at the Yorktown Baptist Church off Peter Lee street in the Plateau neighborhood.

The following was sent from USA Health Staff:

USA Health staff members are offering COVID-19 vaccines to area residents today during a drive-through clinic at Yorktown Baptist Church in Mobile through a community-based partnership with area leaders. After USA Health began giving vaccinations at a drive-through site at the Mobile Civic Center in January, a group of local pastors met with the staff about bringing similar clinics to areas where residents may be at a higher-risk for complications from the virus and less likely to get vaccinated

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories