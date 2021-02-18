COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Africatown Thursday afternoon

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health tells WKRG News 5 a community-based vaccine clinic will be held in Africatown from 2-3 pm Thursday, February 18.
The event will be drive-thru format at the Yorktown Baptist Church off Peter Lee street in the Plateau neighborhood.
The following was sent from USA Health Staff:
USA Health staff members are offering COVID-19 vaccines to area residents today during a drive-through clinic at Yorktown Baptist Church in Mobile through a community-based partnership with area leaders. After USA Health began giving vaccinations at a drive-through site at the Mobile Civic Center in January, a group of local pastors met with the staff about bringing similar clinics to areas where residents may be at a higher-risk for complications from the virus and less likely to get vaccinated