COVID-19 vaccine availability expands at Newburn Health Center

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team is expanding its services at the Newburn Health Center.

Both the Pfizer (for those 12 and older) and Moderna (for those 18 and older) vaccines will be offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

The Newburn Health Center is located at 248 Cox Street in Midtown Mobile, across from USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. The facility is at the intersection of Saint Stephens Road.

Along with offering vaccine, the Newburn staff is also providing walk-in rapid testing weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.