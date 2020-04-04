COVID-19 testing at Ladd to begin Monday morning

The long anticipated drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile will begin Monday morning. The testing is a partnership between USA Heath and the City of Mobile.

A trial run took place Friday at the stadium.

Beginning Monday morning at 8 a.m., citizens can call 888-USA-2650. On the phone, individuals will be asked a series of triage questions. Some will then require a follow-up phone call or Facetime interview with a healthcare provider. Only then, will some be given an appointment for testing at Ladd.

At the stadium, patients will go through a series of checkpoints before being given the PCR test, which will be administered by health care workers in full protective gear.

“This is the gold standard of diagnostic tests,” said Natalie Fox, Chief Nursing Officer of USA Health.

Fox says results should take about 72 hours.

“It depends on the volume of testing and the lab that performs the test,” she said.