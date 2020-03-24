COVID-19 test kits are more than just a cotton swab

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County health leaders say there is still a critical shortage of COVID-19 tests in the state. A lot of people don’t understand why because they assume the test is simply taken using a cotton swab. That’s not true.

During a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Mobile County Health Department Epidemiologist Dr. Rendi Murphree showed off the testing supplies using an expired test kit. It’s a long plastic stick with what she described as a “scrubber” attached to the end. The stick needs to be long because it goes all the way through a person’s nasal cavity. The sample is then put in a tube that remains refrigerated as it’s sent for testing.

The City of Mobile has prepped two sites for widespread testing when more kits arrive. One is at Ladd Peebles Stadium and the other is at the Grounds. The Mobile County Health Department is also prepping a site, but have not said where. Dr. Murphree said which one will be the first large scale testing site to open will depend on who gets the supplies first.

“If the Mayor gets materials first and they need us to support their activities then we’re certainly willing to work with them on that while we continue to wait for supplies to open our own testing facility that we’ve been planning now for several weeks,” said Dr. Murphree.

Dr. Murphree said the opening of those sites is contingent on when the supplies come in and they just don’t know when that will be. During his briefing Tuesday, Mayor Stimpson said he expects more tests to come in by the end of this week or beginning of next week.

