COVID-19 soaring among young people in Mobile County

COVID-19 cases are rising significantly among young people in Mobile County, according to figures from the Mobile County Health Department.
In the last month, from May 16 to June 16, Mobile County added 1,050 new COVID-19 cases. 25.2-percent of those cases, 266 people, are 24-years-old of younger.
Through May 15, there were 1,663 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mobile. Just 10.9-percent of those cases, 178 people were 24-years-old and under.
Younger people could be more likely to attended crowded places like parties and bars, and less likely to social distance.
Of the 129 people in Mobile County who have died of COVID-19, only one was 24-years-old or younger.