COVID-19 soaring among young people in Mobile County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

More than a quarter of cases in last month are people 24 and younger

COVID-19 cases are rising significantly among young people in Mobile County, according to figures from the Mobile County Health Department.

In the last month, from May 16 to June 16, Mobile County added 1,050 new COVID-19 cases. 25.2-percent of those cases, 266 people, are 24-years-old of younger.

Through May 15, there were 1,663 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mobile. Just 10.9-percent of those cases, 178 people were 24-years-old and under.

Younger people could be more likely to attended crowded places like parties and bars, and less likely to social distance.

Of the 129 people in Mobile County who have died of COVID-19, only one was 24-years-old or younger.