COVID-19 restrictions prompt Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama to develop ‘new temporary operating plan’

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama is to open with a “new temporary operating plan,” given COVID-19 restrictions.

The plan is set for the Bernard Malkove Branch (Cody Road) starting October 5 through December 18th.

