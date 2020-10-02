COVID-19 restrictions prompt Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama to develop ‘new temporary operating plan’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama is to open with a “new temporary operating plan,” given COVID-19 restrictions.
The plan is set for the Bernard Malkove Branch (Cody Road) starting October 5 through December 18th.
