COVID-19 patients decline, Ascension Providence seeing more cases in younger ages

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ascension Providence released a COVID-19 update and confirmed as of Monday, August 23, patients with COVID-19 have decreased.

In a news release patients who suffer from COVID-19 have decreased to 103 compared to last week where the hospital had 119 patients.

The release states the number of patients in the hospital is 20 patients higher than the last peak in January 2021. In July before the latest surge began only 9 patients had COVID-19.

Ascension says due to a lower rate of vaccination among young people, the hospital has seen the disease is impacting more patients in their 20s, 30s and 40s compared to the January spike.

The release says 92% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Ascension Providence President Todd Kennedy said, “Safe and timely access to essential care is vitally important, and the safety of our patients and staff remains our top priority. Our staff is stretched in dealing with the ongoing influx of patients with COVID-19, but our teams are making heroic efforts.

We are performing surgeries and procedures our patients need urgently or in an emergency. At the same time, we are utilizing all of our invaluable staffing resources and allocating personnel in the most appropriate and effective manner to ensure care for every patient.”

Kennedy expressed his excitement the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 16 and up. Kennedy said, “Hopefully this will incentivize more people in Mobile to seek vaccination.”