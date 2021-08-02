COVID-19 ‘having great impact’ on city of Prichard operations, 11 employees out because of virus

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner said in a press conference Monday 11 city employees were out sick because of COVID-19, and one of those employees was recently admitted to the hospital because of the virus.

Gardner held a press conference to address the ongoing issues with garbage collection within the city.

On Monday, Aug. 2, crews from the City of Mobile’s Public Works Department assisted the City of Prichard with garbage collection. Gardner says the city’s public works department is experiencing staffing shortages because of COVID-19.

Gardner is urging not only Prichard residents but all Alabama residents to follow CDC guidelines.

“It is your duty and responsibility you are doing the appropriate things to take care of yourself,” Gardner said. “This is very, very serious guys. In fact, I am burying my sister this weekend who had coronavirus.”

Gardner thanked the city of Mobile for its mutual aid in Prichard’s garbage collection. He said COVID-19 has had a great impact on the city.

“We’re making every effort to develop other plans as it relates to these things happening with the coronavirus now hitting as hard as it has,” Gardner said. “I appreciate the citizens’ patience as it relates to it, but I want you to continue to be patient while many of the employees are recovering from the coronavirus.”