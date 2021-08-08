COVID-19, delays frustrate family of Mobile murder victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 delays and a generally slow court process have meant some families are waiting longer than normal for justice. WKRG News 5 spoke with the mother of a Mobile murder victim who’s seen very little progress. August of this year marks one year since a shooting death at Avalon Plaza Apartments in Mobile. The shooting took the life of 25-year-old Jamir Hannah.

Days after the shooting, Mobile Police arrested 21-year-old Tadarian Dale. He was charged with murder and had a preliminary hearing in October of last year. Since then, the case was bound over to a grand jury but so far no indictment has come back now ten months later.

Family members describe the victim Jamir Hannah as a young ASU graduate who was just starting to put his adult life together. The long wait has made them frustrated with the justice system.

“I feel that it’s a disservice to the family I don’t think any case of this magnitude should take this amount of time due to the severity of the facts, my son being murdered, this is a long time for an indictment to wait for,” said the victim’s mother Nicole Harper.

Family members previously held a march in Jamir Hannah’s honor as well as a pledge to start an athletic scholarship in his name at ASU. The wait continues for some kind of resolution in this case.