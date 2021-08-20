COVID-19 cases rising among Mobile students

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As most Gulf Coast schools complete the first week of school, state health officials are reporting an increase in COVID-19 in school-aged children.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says in Mobile County, more than 20 percent of cases in the last two weeks were children 0-17 years old.

The Mobile County Public School System has been releasing daily COVID-19 reports since the first day of school through Aug. 18.

In those six school days, Baker High School has seen the most COVID-19 cases, 48.

In all, there have been more than 570 cases of COVID-19 in students and staff.

“You can go from 10 to 20 to 30 in days,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

The school system has said previously they are disinfecting all areas of the school where the person has been after they’ve tested positive.

School leaders also ask the student or staff member to self-isolate and administrators inform anyone who has been near the infected individual.

