More than 90,000 COVID-19 in Mobile since start of pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As of Jan. 12, the number of COVID-19 cases in Mobile since the start of the pandemic is now at 90,860.

The Mobile County Health Department reports that 817 new cases were reported yesterday, Jan. 11, making the new number of COVID-19 cases 90,860 in the county.

Hospitalizations have nearly quadrupled in the past two weeks, with the 33 new hopstilizations reported yesterday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations up to 9,760 in Mobile County.

Fortunately, there were zero deaths reported yesterday, so the remaining number of deaths from COVID-19 in Mobile County still stands as 1,411.

Mobile County isn’t the only one experiencing high COVID-19 numbers. The Alabama Public Health Department reported that as of Jan. 12, more than 1 million Alabamians have gotten the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Rhendi Murphee with the Mobile County Health Department reminds those to wear their mask and social distance when possible.

Most if not all sectors of the healthcare system including EMS, first responders and public health officials are short staffed due to the high number of hospitalizations.

Dr. Murphee also reported that the MCHD is testing an estimated 1,000 people a day. If you are having trouble finding availability for COVID-19 testing sites, remember you are not alone. Staffing shortages combined with a high demand for tests is making it hard for those to get tested. If you suspect you have COVID-19, stay home and

Due to the influx of cases from the Omicron variant, the MCHD will now be offering at-home vaccines for those who are homebound and unable to get to the center. If you need to get a COVID-19 test or COVID-19 vaccine, you can visit the MCHD.

The MCHD at Suite 101-A of the Festival Centre at 3725 Airport Blvd. in West Mobile. The testing site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.