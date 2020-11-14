COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Medical experts fear what the future holds as covid numbers keep rising. We saw a spike in April and July. Unfortunately, the daily numbers that we are seeing now are driving close to what we saw in April and if we stay on this trend, we will outpace what we saw in April.

“I’m not surprised with a lot of people going out and still partying when it’s still going on,” said Leonard Woodruff.

It’s a conversation that we just can’t ignore as covid cases are back on the rise.

“Today, our seven-day average is now 1,149. So over seven days, we added over 100 patients to our daily average,” said Don Williamson, President of the Alabama Hospital Association.

Dr. Scott Chavers, Epidemiologist, and head of covid response for the Mobile County Health Department said what we are seeing now in terms of the increases in the number of cases and hospitalization are directly related to community spread.

With numbers rapidly increasing by the day, as we enter the flu season, they fear that this could outpace the capabilities of hospital systems.

“We have not had that prior and if you start to overlay the curves for seasonal influenza with Covid that can rapidly outpace the capabilities of our healthcare delivery systems with respect to the numbers of beds, but also staffing, PPE, and treatments that are available,” said Dr. Chavers.

Williamson said hospitals are doing what they can meet the demand of COVID patients.

“Where you may be able to take care of 5 patients. Covid patients, you may be able to only take care of 2 covid patients. So that amplifies the shortage of staff,” said Williamson.

Dr. Chavers said there is hope on the horizon with the possibility of getting a vaccine by the end of the year. The FDA just gave emergency authorizations approval. They’ll do their final analysis probably by the end of November and we should expect a second vaccine right after.

