MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five of the six people charged in the February murder of a 14-year-old boy were in court Wednesday afternoon.

All five are facing murder charges. According to testimony in the courtroom, the teenager wasn’t the intended target of the shooting, and Mobile police believe three people fired the shots.

Kelvin Estell, Ryan Kidd, Kentrell Freeman, Deontae Kimbrough, and Teriana Thompson were all in the courtroom, Sidney Collins is currently in federal custody and was not transported to the courtroom.

Prosecutors painted their case against all six in the courtroom, they believe three people fired the shots that killed 14-year-old Daniel Blackmon.

Blackmon was killed on February 15th on Cheshire Drive South. In court, a Mobile police detective said at least 37 rounds were recovered at the scene of the shooting. There is a video of the shooting from a home across the street. The Mobile police detective testified seeing an SUV drive back and forth on Cheshire Drive multiple times before pulling over and three people getting out of the car. The detective testified after the three people, all passengers in the car, got out of the car the video then shows shots being fired. But the detective says you cannot see who is firing the gun.

Police say the SUV belonged to Ryan Kidd’s mother. The detective testified Blackmon was shot at least five times and was hit once in the head.

They said Blackmon was standing on the porch at the time of the shooting, and the intended target was inside. The violence could have ties to gangs, the detective testified in court that there’s no evidence the intended target and the suspects knew each other, other than people saying they’re in separate gangs.

One of the people in the gallery in court Wednesday was thrown out of the courtroom for throwing gang signs at the end of the hearing.

The judge did send the five cases of the suspects in court Wednesday afternoon to a grand jury. No word on when Collins will have his hearing.