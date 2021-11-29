Court proceedings shed new light on shooting at Ladd-Peebles

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say the mass shooting at Ladd-Peebles stadium last month was gang-related.

This new detail was unveiled in court today as two suspects charged with attempted murder stood before a judge. The detective told the court the nicknames and slang used by the people involved are associated with known gangs, as well as past police reports they’re involved with. Police say gang rivalries led to a public shooting and five people injured at the Williamson-Vigor football game on Oct. 15.

A defense attorney for the unidentified 15-year-old juvenile suspect denies gang affiliation was a part of this shooting.

“There’s no evidence that he has any involvement with a gang,” Art Powell said.

Dennis Knizley, who represents Jai Scott, the second suspect, said, “Gangs is a loose term sometimes, and we are not going to concede that he is affiliated with any gang. Now, some may be members of gangs that he associates with, but that gang affiliation, if any, has nothing to do with the events that took place.”

Another victim told police this argument stemmed from a previous incident at the BC Rain-Leflore game two weeks prior.

In court, prosecutors laid out a play-by-play with the investigating detective of what happened that night.

From their investigation and cameras at Ladd, the detective said the three suspects — Jai Scott, the 15-year-juvenile, and Hezakiah Belfon (who is still wanted) — were all seen leaving the stadium after the third quarter and sitting in Scott’s car to smoke. Belfon and the juvenile both took their guns out of the car and brought them inside Ladd after the metal detectors had been taken down.

Nearing the end of the fourth quarter, Scott is seen arguing with one of the victims, Jacobey Morgan, near a concession stand. As the argument continues, Scott enters the ramp to leave, and 15-20 males with Morgan rounded the corner of the ramp and headed towards the three suspects.

Scott’s attorney argued the attempted murder charge was too harsh, saying “Mr. Scott, my client did not have a gun. At best he turned around and spoke to someone who was shouting at him and then he turned to leave the stadium, and another person shot the people — that’s it.”

Powell saying the same thing — his client had a gun, but he never fired. “I understand the court’s ruling in the matter, but nevertheless, my client was simply present. He didn’t shoot anybody; he didn’t pull a gun on anybody.”

The detective said there are still at least a dozen witnesses who haven’t come forward. Both cases will be sent to a grand jury.