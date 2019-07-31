Court hearing Wednesday for men accused in funeral home fiasco

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men accused of improper burials in Mobile County are expected back in court today. Joseph Lee Bonner and Cederick McMillian were both arrested last month after deputies dug up graves at a Prichard cemetery.

This is a case that has upset a lot of people. At least one family has filed a lawsuit claiming their loved one was improperly buried.

Today Heritage Funeral Home Director Joseph Lee Bonner and Cederick McMillian are both expected in court for a preliminary hearing. We may learn more about what investigators say happened. You may remember last month deputies dug up three graves at the cemetery amid allegations of illegal burial procedures.

Bonner has already bonded out of jail and has claimed he is innocent. We haven’t heard from McMillian since his arrest. He is a registered sex offender. He also worked as a prominent minister who would often receive publicity for charitable acts.