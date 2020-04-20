Couple steals doorbell camera but unable to steal video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Sunday, April 19, 2020 a man and woman were caught on camera stealing a doorbell camera from a home on Brown Street in midtown Mobile, but did not count for the video file to exist.
This is the fourth reported burglary on Brown Street but at this time it is uncertain if all four are connected.
Please call Mobile City Police at 251- 208-6304 if you have any information.
