Couple steals doorbell camera but unable to steal video

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Sunday, April 19, 2020 a man and woman were caught on camera stealing a doorbell camera from a home on Brown Street in midtown Mobile, but did not count for the video file to exist.

This is the fourth reported burglary on Brown Street but at this time it is uncertain if all four are connected.

Please call Mobile City Police at 251- 208-6304 if you have any information.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories